Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 533K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (972 against 700 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 98.3% PWM 367 Hz 250 Hz Response time 5 ms 32 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +39% 972 nits Galaxy S10 Lite 700 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +2% 89.6% Galaxy S10 Lite 87.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640 GPU clock 818 MHz 585 MHz FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +73% 1242 Galaxy S10 Lite 720 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +61% 3887 Galaxy S10 Lite 2409 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +89% 1008340 Galaxy S10 Lite 533227 CPU - 143526 GPU - 184504 Memory - 99549 UX - 109649 Total score 1008340 533227 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S10 Lite 3048 Stability - 87% Graphics test - 18 FPS Graphics score - 3048 PCMark 3.0 score - 9833 AnTuTu Android Ranking (2nd and 145th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.0 OS size 26.5 GB 22.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S10 Lite +6% 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2020 Release date December 2021 January 2020 SAR (head) - 0.484 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.