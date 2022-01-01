Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С10 Лайт
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 533K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (972 against 700 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.3%
PWM 367 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 5 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +39%
972 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +2%
89.6%
Galaxy S10 Lite
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640
GPU clock 818 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +73%
1242
Galaxy S10 Lite
720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +61%
3887
Galaxy S10 Lite
2409
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +89%
1008340
Galaxy S10 Lite
533227
CPU - 143526
GPU - 184504
Memory - 99549
UX - 109649
Total score 1008340 533227
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 87%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3048
PCMark 3.0 score - 9833
AnTuTu Android Ranking (2nd and 145th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.0
OS size 26.5 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10 Lite
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10 Lite
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +6%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2020
Release date December 2021 January 2020
SAR (head) - 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X or 12 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e or S10 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S10 Lite
8. Huawei P30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 or S10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish