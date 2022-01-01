Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 583K)

28% higher pixel density (521 vs 407 PPI)

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (972 against 735 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 901 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro +32% 972 nits Galaxy S20 FE 735 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Galaxy S20 FE 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 818 MHz 800 MHz FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +38% 1242 Galaxy S20 FE 901 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +18% 3887 Galaxy S20 FE 3290 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +73% 1008340 Galaxy S20 FE 583922 CPU - 164667 GPU - 185737 Memory - 113876 UX - 125107 Total score 1008340 583922 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 FE 3811 Stability - 48% Graphics test - 22 FPS Graphics score - 3811 PCMark 3.0 score - 11511 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (2nd and 120th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 FE 119 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 FE 101 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 FE 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 19 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S20 FE n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2020 Release date December 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.