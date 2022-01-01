Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 655K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (521 vs 407 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (1057 against 825 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1249 and 903 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (32:19 vs 25:27 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.7%
PWM 367 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 5 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +28%
1057 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +38%
1249
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +20%
3932
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +55%
1012212
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
655147
CPU 235094 185503
GPU 440628 216639
Memory 166283 110496
UX 161731 139652
Total score 1012212 655147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +143%
9357
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3847
Stability 60% 91%
Graphics test 56 FPS 23 FPS
Graphics score 9357 3847
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 11934
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (8th and 116th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.5 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 10:12 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:39 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 89 hr 110 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +27%
32:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +7%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2020
Release date December 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
8. Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
10. OnePlus 9R vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish