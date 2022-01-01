Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 519K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (972 against 789 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.7%
PWM 367 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +23%
972 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 818 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +37%
1242
Galaxy S20 Plus
906
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +36%
3887
Galaxy S20 Plus
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +94%
1008340
Galaxy S20 Plus
519694
CPU - 135748
GPU - 155476
Memory - 113898
UX - 115935
Total score 1008340 519694
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 41%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4267
PCMark 3.0 score - 11058
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (2nd and 155th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size 26.5 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 Plus
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2020
Release date December 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

