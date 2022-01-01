Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 519K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (972 against 789 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Weighs 18 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.7% PWM 367 Hz 214 Hz Response time 5 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +23% 972 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Galaxy S20 Plus +1% 90.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 818 MHz 550 MHz FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +37% 1242 Galaxy S20 Plus 906 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +36% 3887 Galaxy S20 Plus 2856 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +94% 1008340 Galaxy S20 Plus 519694 CPU - 135748 GPU - 155476 Memory - 113898 UX - 115935 Total score 1008340 519694 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 4267 Stability - 41% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4267 PCMark 3.0 score - 11058 AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (2nd and 155th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 13:00 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 17:09 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 21:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S20 Plus +1% 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2020 Release date December 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.