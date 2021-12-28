Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size

Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (1497 against 848 nits)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1003K versus 688K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4000 mAh

24% higher pixel density (521 vs 421 PPI)

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1029 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Weighs 35 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +77% 1497 nits Galaxy S21 848 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +3% 89.6% Galaxy S21 87.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2900 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP14 GPU clock - 760 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +20% 1234 Galaxy S21 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +20% 3875 Galaxy S21 3217 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +46% 1003516 Galaxy S21 688143 CPU - 190831 GPU - 245573 Memory - 124639 UX - 130708 Total score 1003516 688143 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 5503 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 32 FPS Graphics score - 5503 PCMark 3.0 score - 13149 AnTuTu Rating (1st and 60th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 15:10 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 27:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 123 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 93 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2021 Release date December 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.