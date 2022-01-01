Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 741K)

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 411 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (972 against 790 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 1103 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Weighs 27 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97% PWM 367 Hz 247 Hz Response time 5 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +23% 972 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +5% 89.6% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +13% 1242 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +28% 3887 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3047 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +36% 1008340 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 741046 CPU - 192462 GPU - 274124 Memory - 128894 UX - 146347 Total score 1008340 741046 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (2nd and 43rd place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 26.5 GB 17.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G +6% 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2022 Release date December 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.