Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1491 against 1018 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 741K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1097 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +46%
1491 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1018 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro
89.6%
Galaxy S21 Ultra
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock - 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +12%
1234
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +11%
3872
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3484
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +35%
999576
Galaxy S21 Ultra
741684
CPU - 191240
GPU - 256481
Memory - 151369
UX - 149052
Total score 999576 741684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5221
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (3rd and 32nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2021
Release date December 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (68%)
8 (32%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro or 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 or 12 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or S21 Ultra
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or S21 Ultra
6. OnePlus 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish