Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 33% higher pixel density (521 vs 393 PPI)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 1139 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 972 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro 972 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +80% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +1% 89.6% Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 818 MHz 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +9% 1242 Galaxy S22 Plus 1139 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +13% 3887 Galaxy S22 Plus 3442 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro 1008340 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a AnTuTu 9 Ranking

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2022 Release date December 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.