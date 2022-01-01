Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Weighs 24 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 972 nits)

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 12 Pro 972 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +80% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 818 MHz 1300 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +7% 1242 Galaxy S22 Ultra 1159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +12% 3887 Galaxy S22 Ultra 3482 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +4% 1008340 Galaxy S22 Ultra 969261 CPU - 231679 GPU - 412278 Memory - 161800 UX - 164423 Total score 1008340 969261 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (2nd and 5th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2022 Release date December 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a better camera and design.