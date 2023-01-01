Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy S9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9

78 out of 100
Xiaomi 12 Pro
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S9
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 374K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 15W)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (25:40 vs 20:36 hours)
  • Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1057 against 660 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 568 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 658 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 5 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +60%
1057 nits
Galaxy S9
660 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +7%
89.6%
Galaxy S9
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G72 MP18
GPU clock 818 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~370 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +121%
1258
Galaxy S9
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +114%
3929
Galaxy S9
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +168%
1001077
Galaxy S9
374039
CPU 224894 114409
GPU 435932 128760
Memory 159561 58370
UX 177347 69663
Total score 1001077 374039
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +309%
9302
Galaxy S9
2272
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 39.2 °C
Stability 68% 93%
Graphics test 55 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9302 2272
Web score 11824 5104
Video editing 7637 5490
Photo editing 29183 9518
Data manipulation 9393 5723
Writing score 14790 6311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 400 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2,1
OS size 26.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 3000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 06:04 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 10:57 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 02:42 hr
Standby 89 hr 70 hr
General battery life
12 Pro +25%
25:40 hr
Galaxy S9
20:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +36%
141
Galaxy S9
104
Video quality
12 Pro +22%
111
Galaxy S9
91
Generic camera score
12 Pro +32%
131
Galaxy S9
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S9 +2%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2018
Release date December 2021 March 2018
SAR (head) - 0.362 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S9
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy S9
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. OnePlus 10 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
6. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Pro
8. Xiaomi 12T Pro or 12 Pro
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский