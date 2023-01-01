Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 374K)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 15W)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3000 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 25% longer battery life (25:40 vs 20:36 hours)
- Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1057 against 660 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Weighs 41 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|568 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|658 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G72 MP18
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
|~370 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|224894
|114409
|GPU
|435932
|128760
|Memory
|159561
|58370
|UX
|177347
|69663
|Total score
|1001077
|374039
|Max surface temperature
|41.2 °C
|39.2 °C
|Stability
|68%
|93%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|9302
|2272
|Web score
|11824
|5104
|Video editing
|7637
|5490
|Photo editing
|29183
|9518
|Data manipulation
|9393
|5723
|Writing score
|14790
|6311
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 2,1
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|08:57 hr
|06:04 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|10:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|02:42 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|February 2018
|Release date
|December 2021
|March 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.362 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
