Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 407K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3500 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 66% higher peak brightness (1051 against 632 nits)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (25:27 vs 23:22 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 970 nits 631 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 5 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +66%
1051 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 818 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +139%
1247
Galaxy S9 Plus
522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +95%
3916
Galaxy S9 Plus
2011
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +147%
1006790
Galaxy S9 Plus
407850
CPU 224894 116977
GPU 435932 121725
Memory 159561 74973
UX 177347 93023
Total score 1006790 407850
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +301%
9326
Galaxy S9 Plus
2326
Stability 67% 95%
Graphics test 55 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9326 2326
PCMark 3.0 score 13054 6109
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2.1
OS size 26.5 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 06:59 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 11:56 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 89 hr 79 hr
General battery life
12 Pro +9%
25:27 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +36%
141
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
Video quality
12 Pro +22%
111
Galaxy S9 Plus
91
Generic camera score
12 Pro +32%
131
Galaxy S9 Plus
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2018
Release date December 2021 March 2018
SAR (head) - 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

