Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 407K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3500 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 66% higher peak brightness (1051 against 632 nits)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (25:27 vs 23:22 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|531 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|970 nits
|631 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|215 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +139%
1247
522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +95%
3916
2011
|CPU
|224894
|116977
|GPU
|435932
|121725
|Memory
|159561
|74973
|UX
|177347
|93023
|Total score
|1006790
|407850
|Stability
|67%
|95%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|9326
|2326
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13054
|6109
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 2.1
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|13.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:21 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|08:48 hr
|06:59 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|11:56 hr
|Gaming
|04:53 hr
|03:44 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|79 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12 Pro +36%
141
104
Video quality
12 Pro +22%
111
Generic camera score
12 Pro +32%
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|February 2018
|Release date
|December 2021
|March 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.294 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.35 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
