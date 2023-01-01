Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1049 against 910 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • 23% higher pixel density (521 vs 425 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (28:41 vs 25:40 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 4

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9
PPI 521 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97%
PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +15%
1049 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 4
910 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +9%
89.6%
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro
1242
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +2%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +6%
994510
Galaxy Z Flip 4
934653
CPU 224894 234223
GPU 435932 379312
Memory 159561 159101
UX 177347 163039
Total score 994510 934653
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +6%
9306
Galaxy Z Flip 4
8819
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 36.8 °C
Stability 67% 46%
Graphics test 55 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 9306 8819
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro
13038
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +4%
13605
Web score 11825 10933
Video editing 7642 7480
Photo editing 29193 31661
Data manipulation 9395 10706
Writing score 14806 16924
AnTuTu Android Results (58th and 78th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 26.5 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 09:18 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 11:31 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 04:09 hr
Standby 89 hr 110 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +12%
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +13%
141
Galaxy Z Flip 4
125
Video quality
12 Pro
111
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +2%
113
Generic camera score
12 Pro +17%
131
Galaxy Z Flip 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +2%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 August 2022
Release date December 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 12T Pro
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S22 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S21 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish