Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 7.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 521 ppi 374 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.5% PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz Response time 5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +5% 1049 nits Galaxy Z Fold 4 996 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 263 g (9.28 oz) Waterproof No IPX8 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1% 90.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (11 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:57 hr 09:17 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 13:32 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 04:20 hr Standby 89 hr 101 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:40 hr Galaxy Z Fold 4 +13% 29:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.8 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro +8% 141 Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Video quality 12 Pro 111 Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10% 122 Generic camera score 12 Pro +6% 131 Galaxy Z Fold 4 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Galaxy Z Fold 4 +4% 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2022 Release date December 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) - 1.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.