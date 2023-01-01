Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs Xperia 10 V – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Sony Xperia 10 V

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 V, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 386K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 30W)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1040 against 945 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 102% longer battery life (51:47 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Sony Xperia 10 V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
Xperia 10 V

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 521 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 970 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12 Pro +10%
1040 nits
Xperia 10 V
945 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 159 g (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +9%
89.6%
Xperia 10 V
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Sony Xperia 10 V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 818 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +86%
1238
Xperia 10 V
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +104%
3895
Xperia 10 V
1913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +161%
1006800
Xperia 10 V
386447
CPU 225775 -
GPU 436528 -
Memory 172306 -
UX 173152 -
Total score 1006800 386447
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +668%
9302
Xperia 10 V
1211
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C -
Stability 68% -
Graphics test 55 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 9302 1211
PCMark 3.0
12 Pro +68%
13009
Xperia 10 V
7745
Web score 11824 5975
Video editing 7637 3948
Photo editing 29183 14730
Data manipulation 9393 7156
Writing score 14790 11007
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:57 hr 18:58 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 28:21 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 09:45 hr
Standby 89 hr 124 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:40 hr
Xperia 10 V +102%
51:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hynix Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 V from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro +88%
141
Xperia 10 V
75
Video quality
12 Pro +32%
111
Xperia 10 V
84
Generic camera score
12 Pro +68%
131
Xperia 10 V
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
Xperia 10 V
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 May 2023
Release date December 2021 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

