Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 470K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 625 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (32:21 vs 25:27 hours)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
97
V23 5G
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
95
V23 5G
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
75
V23 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
80
V23 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
84
V23 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
85
V23 5G
69

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +67%
1046 nits
V23 5G
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +2%
89.6%
V23 5G
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +68%
1235
V23 5G
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +82%
3873
V23 5G
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +111%
995309
V23 5G
470635
CPU 235094 116402
GPU 440628 136048
Memory 166283 95945
UX 161731 126331
Total score 995309 470635
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12 Pro +307%
9357
V23 5G
2300
Stability 60% 99%
Graphics test 56 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 9357 2300
PCMark 3.0 score 13038 8110
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:48 hr 12:14 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:46 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 05:53 hr
Standby 89 hr 92 hr
General battery life
12 Pro
25:27 hr
V23 5G +27%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
141
V23 5G
n/a
Video quality
12 Pro
111
V23 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
12 Pro
131
V23 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
V23 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2022
Release date December 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

