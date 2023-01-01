Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Vivo V25 VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Vivo V25 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 472K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 472K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1056 against 784 nits)

Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1056 against 784 nits) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Shows 27% longer battery life (32:14 vs 25:27 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (32:14 vs 25:27 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 18 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Vivo V25 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 970 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Pro +35% 1056 nits Vivo V25 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +6% 89.6% Vivo V25 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12 OS size 26.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:48 hr 12:03 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 16:32 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:33 hr Standby 89 hr 83 hr General battery life 12 Pro 25:27 hr Vivo V25 +27% 32:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.14" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro 141 Vivo V25 n/a Video quality 12 Pro 111 Vivo V25 n/a Generic camera score 12 Pro 131 Vivo V25 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Vivo V25 n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 August 2022 Release date December 2021 August 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.