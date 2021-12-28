Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Vivo X70 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (1491 against 1014 nits)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 796K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1099 points Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 12 Pro +47% 1491 nits X70 Pro Plus 1014 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro 89.6% X70 Pro Plus +1% 90.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock - 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +12% 1234 X70 Pro Plus 1099 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +13% 3872 X70 Pro Plus 3441 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +25% 999576 X70 Pro Plus 796708 CPU - 198307 GPU - 306239 Memory - 143459 UX - 155370 Total score 999576 796708 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (3rd and 19th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 55 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 14:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 14:44 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 24:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 139 Video quality 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 115 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a X70 Pro Plus 135

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70 Pro Plus.