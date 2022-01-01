Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 614K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (972 against 794 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 120 Hz Response time 5 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +22% 972 nits Xiaomi 11T 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +5% 89.6% Xiaomi 11T 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +68% 1242 Xiaomi 11T 741 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +38% 3887 Xiaomi 11T 2817 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +64% 1008340 Xiaomi 11T 614336 CPU - 153120 GPU - 226489 Memory - 112512 UX - 125295 Total score 1008340 614336 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 4179 Stability - 93% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4179 PCMark 3.0 score - 11753 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (2nd and 113th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 OS size 26.5 GB 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 111 Video quality 12 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 105 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB Xiaomi 11T +5% 88.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.