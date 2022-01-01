Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми 12
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Xiaomi 12
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 628K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (894 against 639 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (34:47 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12 +40%
894 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +13%
89.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12
1236
iPhone 11 +7%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +11%
3837
iPhone 11
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +59%
996789
iPhone 11
628819
CPU 226930 151608
GPU 439548 260391
Memory 161549 98414
UX 169628 119270
Total score 996789 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +23%
9290
iPhone 11
7578
Stability 56% 72%
Graphics test 55 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 9290 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 12836 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 70 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
iPhone 11 +36%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12 +2%
131
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
iPhone 11 +15%
109
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12 +3%
123
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2019
Release date December 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi 12
2. iPhone 12 vs Xiaomi 12
3. OnePlus 9 vs Xiaomi 12
4. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 12
5. 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12
6. iPhone XR vs iPhone 11
7. iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11
8. Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11
9. iPhone X vs iPhone 11
10. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish