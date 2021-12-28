Xiaomi 12 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Xiaomi 12 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 642K)

Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 633 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

10% higher pixel density (460 vs 419 PPI)

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1593 and 1234 points

Weighs 16 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +73% 1096 nits iPhone 12 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +4% 89.2% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 1234 iPhone 12 +29% 1593 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 3835 iPhone 12 +6% 4059 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +53% 985042 iPhone 12 642642 CPU - 164857 GPU - 272200 Memory - 116378 UX - 91335 Total score 985042 642642 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 7523 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7523 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 67 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2020 Release date December 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.