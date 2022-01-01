Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Xiaomi 12
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1004K versus 678K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (899 against 633 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 14% higher pixel density (476 vs 419 PPI)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1609 and 1242 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12 +42%
899 nits
iPhone 12 mini
633 nits

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12
1242
iPhone 12 mini +30%
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12
3873
iPhone 12 mini +8%
4181
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +48%
1004261
iPhone 12 mini
678725
CPU 226930 188306
GPU 439548 290180
Memory 161549 73618
UX 169628 126263
Total score 1004261 678725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 57% 69%
Graphics test 56 FPS 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7693
PCMark 3.0 score 12838 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 70 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12 +3%
25:34 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

