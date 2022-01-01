Xiaomi 12 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Comes with 1405 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3095 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 802K)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

10% higher pixel density (460 vs 419 PPI)

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1723 and 1252 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +3% 1101 nits iPhone 13 Pro 1064 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +4% 89.2% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 1252 iPhone 13 Pro +38% 1723 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 3861 iPhone 13 Pro +23% 4734 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +24% 994640 iPhone 13 Pro 802489 CPU - 216602 GPU - 336667 Memory - 112950 UX - 131916 Total score 994640 802489 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 9606 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 57 FPS Graphics score - 9606 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3095 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 16:44 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 18:20 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 17:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.