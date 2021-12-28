Xiaomi 12 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 834K)

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1737 and 1234 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 419 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +5% 1096 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max 1041 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +2% 89.2% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12.