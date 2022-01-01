Xiaomi 12 vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 721K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
- Weighs 27 grams less
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 1027 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|397 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|226930
|187698
|GPU
|439548
|298218
|Memory
|161549
|100887
|UX
|169628
|137683
|Total score
|996858
|721151
|Stability
|56%
|55%
|Graphics test
|55 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|9290
|6466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12836
|10520
AnTuTu Android Results (7th and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
|1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.
