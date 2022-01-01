Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Google Pixel 6

Xiaomi 12
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 721K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 1027 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12 +5%
887 nits
Pixel 6
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +7%
89.2%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +20%
1235
Pixel 6
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +33%
3832
Pixel 6
2882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +38%
996858
Pixel 6
721151
CPU 226930 187698
GPU 439548 298218
Memory 161549 100887
UX 169628 137683
Total score 996858 721151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +44%
9290
Pixel 6
6466
Stability 56% 55%
Graphics test 55 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 9290 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 12836 10520
AnTuTu Android Results (7th and 65th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12
12:00 hr
Pixel 6 +3%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12
16:03 hr
Pixel 6 +26%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12
19:01 hr
Pixel 6 +11%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12
131
Pixel 6 +10%
144
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Pixel 6 +21%
115
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Pixel 6 +7%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

