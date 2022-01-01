Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Google Pixel 6a

Ксиаоми 12
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Xiaomi 12
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (960K versus 787K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1244 and 1056 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (32:23 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12 +3%
905 nits
Pixel 6a
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +7%
89.2%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +18%
1244
Pixel 6a
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +34%
3861
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +22%
960899
Pixel 6a
787869
CPU 218182 229804
GPU 399246 299774
Memory 171958 114943
UX 170121 142121
Total score 960899 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +50%
9069
Pixel 6a
6058
Stability 57% 55%
Graphics test 54 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 9069 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 13099 9691
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (40th and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 70 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
Pixel 6a +27%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12
131
Pixel 6a +7%
140
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Pixel 6a +17%
111
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Pixel 6a +6%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 May 2022
Release date December 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

