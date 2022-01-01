Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.