Xiaomi 12 vs Google Pixel 7

Xiaomi 12
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (964K versus 750K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1245 and 1053 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (29:08 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (976 against 904 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12
904 nits
Pixel 7 +8%
976 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +18%
1245
Pixel 7
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +17%
3862
Pixel 7
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +29%
964434
Pixel 7
750175
CPU 218182 203616
GPU 399246 295372
Memory 171958 108654
UX 170121 142235
Total score 964434 750175
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +39%
9069
Pixel 7
6508
Stability 57% 61%
Graphics test 54 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 9069 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 13099 10598
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (44th and 117th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 70 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
Pixel 7 +14%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12
131
Pixel 7 +11%
145
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Pixel 7 +51%
143
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Pixel 7 +14%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
