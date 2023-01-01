Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs OnePlus 11

Ксиаоми 12
VS
Ванплас 11
Xiaomi 12
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 962K)
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12
904 nits
OnePlus 11
n/a

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12
89.2%
OnePlus 11 +1%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12
1243
OnePlus 11 +21%
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12
3867
OnePlus 11 +33%
5132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12
962760
OnePlus 11 +39%
1341245
CPU 218182 295159
GPU 399246 574508
Memory 171958 268112
UX 170121 203301
Total score 962760 1341245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12
8935
OnePlus 11 +44%
12894
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 53 FPS 77 FPS
Graphics score 8935 12894
PCMark 3.0 score 13092 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr -
Watching video 13:03 hr -
Gaming 04:49 hr -
Standby 70 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
OnePlus 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2023
Release date December 2021 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Xiaomi 12
2. Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 12
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12
5. Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12
6. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 11
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro and OnePlus 11
8. Xiaomi 13 Pro and OnePlus 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish