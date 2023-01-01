Xiaomi 12 vs OnePlus 11 VS Xiaomi 12 OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Weighs 25 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 962K)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 962K) 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12 904 nits OnePlus 11 n/a

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 89.2% OnePlus 11 +1% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:04 hr - Watching video 13:03 hr - Gaming 04:49 hr - Standby 70 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12 25:34 hr OnePlus 11 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 131 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 12 95 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 123 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2023 Release date December 2021 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.