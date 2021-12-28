Xiaomi 12 vs OnePlus 9 VS Xiaomi 12 OnePlus 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 715K)

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 817 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1126 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Price OnePlus 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 323 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +34% 1096 nits OnePlus 9 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +2% 89.2% OnePlus 9 87.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock - 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 +10% 1234 OnePlus 9 1126 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 +6% 3835 OnePlus 9 3617 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +38% 985042 OnePlus 9 715257 CPU - 165271 GPU - 303792 Memory - 108159 UX - 139964 Total score 985042 715257 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 5762 Stability - 55% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5762 PCMark 3.0 score - 12692 AnTuTu 9 Rating (2nd and 44th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 28:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 140° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 123 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and design.