Xiaomi 12 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Xiaomi 12
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (960K versus 673K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (905 against 640 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:29 vs 25:34 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12 +41%
905 nits
Nord 2T
640 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +4%
89.2%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +50%
1244
Nord 2T
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +36%
3861
Nord 2T
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +43%
960899
Nord 2T
673241
CPU 218182 175579
GPU 399246 245229
Memory 171958 114842
UX 170121 131394
Total score 960899 673241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +97%
9069
Nord 2T
4605
Stability 57% 99%
Graphics test 54 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9069 4605
PCMark 3.0 score 13099 9951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (40th and 162nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 70 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
Nord 2T +23%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12
131
Nord 2T
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Nord 2T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 May 2022
Release date December 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.

