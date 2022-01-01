Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (897 against 762 nits)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1245 and 1009 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:38 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12 +18%
897 nits
Find X5 Pro
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12
89.2%
Find X5 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +23%
1245
Find X5 Pro
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +11%
3863
Find X5 Pro
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12
968741
Find X5 Pro +5%
1020030
CPU 218182 233641
GPU 399246 443346
Memory 171958 174280
UX 170121 159010
Total score 968741 1020030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12
9130
Find X5 Pro +4%
9497
Stability 58% 63%
Graphics test 54 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 9130 9497
PCMark 3.0 score 13110 11742
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 70 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
Find X5 Pro +16%
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12 +1%
131
Find X5 Pro
130
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Find X5 Pro +33%
126
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Find X5 Pro +6%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12.

