Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 554K)

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1101 against 795 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

18% higher pixel density (495 vs 419 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 419 ppi 495 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 92.39% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.4% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +38% 1101 nits Galaxy Note 10 Plus 795 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 89.2% Galaxy Note 10 Plus +4% 92.39%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 OS size - 31.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture - f/1.6 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2019 Release date December 2021 August 2019 SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.