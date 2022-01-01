Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 552K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1252 and 958 points

Weighs 28 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

18% higher pixel density (496 vs 419 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +7% 1101 nits Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1028 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 89.2% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 91.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 34.7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2020 Release date December 2021 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.