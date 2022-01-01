Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 505K)

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (1101 against 799 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

25% higher pixel density (522 vs 419 PPI)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 419 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.5% PWM - 235 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +38% 1101 nits Galaxy S10 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +2% 89.2% Galaxy S10 Plus 87.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 818 MHz 720 MHz FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 +77% 1252 Galaxy S10 Plus 708 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 +53% 3861 Galaxy S10 Plus 2516 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +97% 994640 Galaxy S10 Plus 505291 CPU - 130581 GPU - 173493 Memory - 86713 UX - 111745 Total score 994640 505291 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 3142 Stability - 82% Graphics test - 18 FPS Graphics score - 3142 PCMark 3.0 score - 8831 AnTuTu Android Results (4th and 163rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 46.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 67 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 11:49 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 14:53 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 22:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4320 x 2432 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2019 Release date December 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.