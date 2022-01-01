Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 654K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (1101 against 903 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

22% higher pixel density (511 vs 419 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 511 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 6.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +22% 1101 nits Galaxy S20 Ultra 903 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 89.2% Galaxy S20 Ultra +1% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11 GPU clock 818 MHz 550 MHz FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 +37% 1252 Galaxy S20 Ultra 913 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 +32% 3861 Galaxy S20 Ultra 2921 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +52% 994640 Galaxy S20 Ultra 654958 CPU - 171588 GPU - 228282 Memory - 120291 UX - 131225 Total score 994640 654958 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S20 Ultra 4281 Stability - 41% Graphics test - 25 FPS Graphics score - 4281 PCMark 3.0 score - 11240 AnTuTu Android Rating (4th and 91st place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 23.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (100% in 80 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S20 Ultra 10:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S20 Ultra 12:53 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S20 Ultra 24:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S20 Ultra 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2020 Release date December 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.