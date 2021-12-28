Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (985K versus 688K)

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 848 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 1029 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +29% 1096 nits Galaxy S21 848 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 +2% 89.2% Galaxy S21 87.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2100 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2900 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1 Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP14 GPU clock - 760 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12 +20% 1234 Galaxy S21 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12 +19% 3835 Galaxy S21 3217 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12 +43% 985042 Galaxy S21 688143 CPU - 190831 GPU - 245573 Memory - 124639 UX - 130708 Total score 985042 688143 3DMark Wild Life Performance Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 5503 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 32 FPS Graphics score - 5503 PCMark 3.0 score - 13149 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (2nd and 60th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 10:57 hr Watching videos (Player) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 15:10 hr Talk (3G) Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 27:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 123 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 93 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2021 Release date December 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21.