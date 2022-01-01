Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Xiaomi 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 898K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 887 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12
887 nits
Galaxy S22 +46%
1299 nits

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +2%
89.2%
Galaxy S22
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 818 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +6%
1235
Galaxy S22
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +7%
3832
Galaxy S22
3591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +11%
996858
Galaxy S22
898040
CPU 226930 221779
GPU 439548 378872
Memory 161549 147967
UX 169628 149643
Total score 996858 898040
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +42%
9290
Galaxy S22
6555
Stability 56% 59%
Graphics test 55 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 9290 6555
PCMark 3.0 score 12836 12629
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (7th and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12
12:00 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12
16:03 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12
19:01 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12 +1%
131
Galaxy S22
130
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Galaxy S22 +16%
110
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12
123
Galaxy S22 +2%
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12.

