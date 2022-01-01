Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Ксиаоми 12
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
Xiaomi 12
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (82 vs 69 hours)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 695K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 977 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9
PPI 419 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12
887 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +4%
926 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof Yes IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +12%
3832
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3407
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +43%
996858
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
695602
CPU 226930 206991
GPU 439548 227511
Memory 161549 138296
UX 169628 123353
Total score 996858 695602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +101%
9290
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4616
Stability 56% 69%
Graphics test 55 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 9290 4616
PCMark 3.0 score 12836 13700
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (7th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12 +20%
12:00 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
10:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12 +40%
16:03 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12 +6%
19:01 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
18:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 August 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
SAR (head) - 0.86 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S21
2. Xiaomi 12 and iPhone 13
3. Xiaomi 12 and iPhone 12
4. Xiaomi 12 and 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12 and Pixel 6
6. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish