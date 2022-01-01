Xiaomi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 783K)

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1101 against 927 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 58.2 mm narrower

12% higher pixel density (419 vs 374 PPI)

Weighs 91 grams less

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1252 and 1104 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 1.32 inches larger screen size

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 7.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1768 x 2208 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 22.5:18 PPI 419 ppi 374 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.3% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12 +19% 1101 nits Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 927 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 271 gramm (9.56 oz) Waterproof - IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12 89.2% Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 39 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 134 Video quality Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 103 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12 n/a Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2021 Release date December 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.