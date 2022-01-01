Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1004K versus 513K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (899 against 803 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (30:03 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12 +12%
899 nits
11 Lite 5G NE
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +58%
1242
11 Lite 5G NE
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +36%
3873
11 Lite 5G NE
2857
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +96%
1004261
11 Lite 5G NE
513042
CPU 226930 160247
GPU 439548 158145
Memory 161549 79032
UX 169628 112387
Total score 1004261 513042
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 57% 98%
Graphics test 56 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2473
PCMark 3.0 score 12838 10193
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:04 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 13:03 hr 15:23 hr
Gaming 04:49 hr 04:46 hr
Standby 70 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr
11 Lite 5G NE +18%
30:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
11 Lite 5G NE
89.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.

