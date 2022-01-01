Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.