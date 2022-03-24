Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 11T

Ксиаоми 12
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T
Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 616K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (887 against 797 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (98 vs 82 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12 +11%
887 nits
Xiaomi 11T
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12 +5%
89.2%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +67%
1235
Xiaomi 11T
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12 +36%
3832
Xiaomi 11T
2825
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12 +62%
996858
Xiaomi 11T
616669
CPU 226930 153120
GPU 439548 226489
Memory 161549 112512
UX 169628 125295
Total score 996858 616669
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12 +122%
9290
Xiaomi 11T
4182
Stability 56% 93%
Graphics test 55 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 9290 4182
PCMark 3.0 score 12836 11762
AnTuTu Ranking List (7th and 122nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:41 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12
12:00 hr
Xiaomi 11T +20%
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12
16:03 hr
Xiaomi 11T +44%
23:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12
19:01 hr
Xiaomi 11T +54%
29:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 12 +18%
131
Xiaomi 11T
111
Video quality
Xiaomi 12
95
Xiaomi 11T +11%
105
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 12 +14%
123
Xiaomi 11T
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (39.1%)
14 (60.9%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12
3. OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi 12
4. Google Pixel 6 and Xiaomi 12
5. OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Xiaomi 11T
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 11T
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi 11T
9. Apple iPhone 13 and Xiaomi 11T
10. Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi 11T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Imran 24 March 2022 09:00
I just bought 11T last week, should wait for Mi12, should I sell my 11T and get Mi12 or should I wait until 12T?? Really dig that Mi12 design, so beautiful.
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish