Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (1514 against 1060 nits)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1346 and 1250 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12S Pro
99
12 Pro
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12S Pro
98
12 Pro
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12S Pro
89
12 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12S Pro
76
12 Pro
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12S Pro
84
12 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12S Pro
86
12 Pro
85

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12S Pro +43%
1514 nits
12 Pro
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Pro
89.6%
12 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Pro +8%
1346
12 Pro
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Pro +7%
4176
12 Pro
3903
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Pro +9%
1099973
12 Pro
1011450
CPU 243697 235094
GPU 478120 440628
Memory 191931 166283
UX 184166 161731
Total score 1099973 1011450
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
PCMark 3.0 score - 13070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (3rd and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:48 hr
Watching video - 10:04 hr
Gaming - 04:53 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
12S Pro
n/a
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12S Pro
n/a
12 Pro
141
Video quality
12S Pro
n/a
12 Pro
111
Generic camera score
12S Pro
n/a
12 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Pro
n/a
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 December 2021
Release date July 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

