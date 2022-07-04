Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.