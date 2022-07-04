Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14

Ксиаоми 12S Ультра
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1581 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1096K versus 780K)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1067 against 844 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1747 and 1334 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.5%
PWM 186 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +26%
1067 nits
iPhone 14
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra +4%
89.3%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra
1334
iPhone 14 +31%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra
4418
iPhone 14 +8%
4774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +40%
1096456
iPhone 14
780439
CPU 252060 209437
GPU 482481 333181
Memory 182844 105776
UX 173557 131735
Total score 1096456 780439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra +3%
9805
iPhone 14
9517
Stability 68% 81%
Graphics test 58 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 9805 9517
PCMark 3.0 score 13376 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 32 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 94 hr 122 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra
31:31 hr
iPhone 14 +19%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12S Ultra +11%
150
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
Generic camera score
12S Ultra +2%
136
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra +3%
83.2 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra
4. Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 14
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 14
6. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 14
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 14
8. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish