Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

VS
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1075 against 836 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1140 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4860 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:24 vs 31:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 186 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +29%
1075 nits
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 247 gramm (8.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra
1096723
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +1%
1109750
CPU 252060 -
GPU 482481 -
Memory 182844 -
UX 173557 -
Total score 1096723 1109750
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9643 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (13th and 9th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 19:01 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 94 hr 108 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra
31:31 hr
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +15%
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

