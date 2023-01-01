Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Xiaomi 12S Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Shows 15% longer battery life (31:31 vs 27:19 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (31:31 vs 27:19 hours) Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 819K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 819K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 1061 points

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 1061 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 521 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 1000 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 97% PWM 186 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12S Ultra 1073 nits Pixel 7 Pro +2% 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12S Ultra +1% 89.3% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 32 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4860 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:47 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 13:51 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:38 hr 04:47 hr Standby 94 hr 76 hr General battery life 12S Ultra +15% 31:31 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 128° 126° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12S Ultra +1% 150 Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality 12S Ultra +2% 146 Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score 12S Ultra 136 Pixel 7 Pro +8% 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12S Ultra 83.2 dB Pixel 7 Pro +6% 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced July 2022 October 2022 Release date July 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.