Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (31:31 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 819K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 1061 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97%
PWM 186 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra
1073 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
1096 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra +1%
89.3%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +25%
1328
Pixel 7 Pro
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +38%
4435
Pixel 7 Pro
3211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +33%
1092422
Pixel 7 Pro
819277
CPU 252060 224187
GPU 482481 315310
Memory 182844 117737
UX 173557 159098
Total score 1092422 819277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra +56%
9994
Pixel 7 Pro
6406
Stability 64% 71%
Graphics test 59 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 9994 6406
PCMark 3.0 score 13355 11460
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (26th and 94th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 94 hr 76 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra +15%
31:31 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 126°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12S Ultra +1%
150
Pixel 7 Pro
148
Video quality
12S Ultra +2%
146
Pixel 7 Pro
143
Generic camera score
12S Ultra
136
Pixel 7 Pro +8%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +6%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (65.7%)
12 (34.3%)
Total votes: 35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
