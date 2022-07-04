Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Ксиаоми 12S Ультра
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:31 vs 25:34 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1084K versus 933K)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (1060 against 951 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (521 vs 460 PPI)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1123 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 521 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 94.7%
PWM 186 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +11%
1060 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro
951 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +17%
1315
Honor Magic 4 Pro
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +24%
4355
Honor Magic 4 Pro
3506
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +16%
1084291
Honor Magic 4 Pro
933743
CPU 252060 187881
GPU 482481 434884
Memory 182844 148460
UX 173557 166743
Total score 1084291 933743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% 63%
Graphics test 57 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 9643 9893
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 13524
AnTuTu Android Ranking (13th and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6
OS size 32 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 94 hr 68 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra +23%
31:31 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 128° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
Honor Magic 4 Pro +6%
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 February 2022
Release date July 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (81.8%)
2 (18.2%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish