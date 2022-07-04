Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs Mate 40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми 12S Ультра
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1084K versus 775K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4400 mAh
  • 14% higher pixel density (521 vs 456 PPI)
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 927 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Mate 40 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 521 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 186 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra
1060 nits
Mate 40 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra
89.3%
Mate 40 Pro Plus +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +42%
1315
Mate 40 Pro Plus
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +34%
4355
Mate 40 Pro Plus
3253
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +40%
1084291
Mate 40 Pro Plus
775242
CPU 252060 -
GPU 482481 -
Memory 182844 -
UX 173557 -
Total score 1084291 775242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra +60%
9643
Mate 40 Pro Plus
6040
Stability 69% 54%
Graphics test 57 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 9643 6040
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 11
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr -
Watching video 13:51 hr -
Gaming 05:38 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2020
Release date July 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
