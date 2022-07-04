Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.