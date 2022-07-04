Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs Mate 50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4460 mAh
  • 18% higher pixel density (521 vs 442 PPI)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1221 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Mate 50

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 521 ppi 442 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 186 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra
1060 nits
Mate 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra +1%
89.3%
Mate 50
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +8%
1315
Mate 50
1221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +15%
4355
Mate 50
3780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +4%
1084291
Mate 50
1037722
CPU 252060 -
GPU 482481 -
Memory 182844 -
UX 173557 -
Total score 1084291 1037722
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra
9643
Mate 50
n/a
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9643 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (13th and 17th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 13
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4460 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr -
Watching video 13:51 hr -
Gaming 05:38 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
12S Ultra
31:31 hr
Mate 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12S Ultra
150
Mate 50
n/a
Video quality
12S Ultra
146
Mate 50
n/a
Generic camera score
12S Ultra
136
Mate 50
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
Mate 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.

