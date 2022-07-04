Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Huawei Mate 50
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4460 mAh
- 18% higher pixel density (521 vs 442 PPI)
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1221 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 50
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|521 ppi
|442 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|186 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|252060
|-
|GPU
|482481
|-
|Memory
|182844
|-
|UX
|173557
|-
|Total score
|1084291
|1037722
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9643
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13467
|-
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (13th and 17th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4860 mAh
|4460 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:47 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:51 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:38 hr
|-
|Standby
|94 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 50.
