Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Ксиаоми 12S Ультра
VS
Хуавей Нова 10 Про
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1096K versus 530K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:31 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1067 against 788 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 21% higher pixel density (521 vs 429 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 521 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 186 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +35%
1067 nits
Nova 10 Pro
788 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra
89.3%
Nova 10 Pro +2%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +69%
1334
Nova 10 Pro
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +58%
4418
Nova 10 Pro
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +107%
1096456
Nova 10 Pro
530278
CPU 252060 -
GPU 482481 -
Memory 182844 -
UX 173557 -
Total score 1096456 530278
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 68% -
Graphics test 58 FPS -
Graphics score 9805 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13376 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 10:37 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 05:22 hr
Standby 94 hr 96 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra +7%
31:31 hr
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
Nova 10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 July 2022
Release date July 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12S Ultra
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Xiaomi 12S Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or Xiaomi 12S Ultra
4. Apple iPhone 13 or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
6. Huawei P50 Pro or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
7. Huawei P50 or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
8. Huawei Nova 10 or Huawei Nova 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish