Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.